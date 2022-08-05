Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
Aug 6, 1997
ONEONTA — About 10 picketers walked back and forth in front of the United Parcel Service building on Browne Street in the town of Oneonta Monday afternoon as part of a nationwide strike.
Meanwhile, three or four local managers scrambled to deliver packages and a UPS competitor was making extra deliveries Monday afternoon inside the cavernous UPS building, packages sat on a motionless conveyor belt, flanked on both sides by large, brown delivery trucks. Those trucks are usually out on deliveries.
Some local customers said it was too early to know the impact of the strike.
Several local UPS workers and managers agreed the sooner the strike is over, the better for customers and employees. No union members had crossed picket lines or harassed management employees driving trucks, union officials said, and a manager shouted to a worker that he looked good wearing a picket placard.
