Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
Aug 9, 1997
ONEONTA — An Oneonta woman has filed a complaint against the owners of Southside Mall for discrimination and violation of her civil rights.
After the incident which allegedly took place on July 12 at the shopping mall in the town of Oneonta, Victoria Deming decided to document it.
Deming said she was stopped by a mall official that day while entering the building to shop with her service dog. A crowd gathered while state police were called, and Deming was embarrassed being questioned about her disability — which she did not identify.
“It really did shake me up,” she said. “Afterward I wrote up the account, every detail that I could remember.” Then she sent it to the Catskill Center for Independence by fax, where it was found on July 14.
50 years ago
Aug. 9, 1972
ALBANY — The era of physical expansion at the State University’s Oneonta campus is at the end, SUNY chancellor Ernest Boyer confirmed Tuesday.
“That’s not to say there will be no more new buildings erected at the campus,” Boyer said. “We expect that some new buildings will come along from time to time, as replacement needs arise or as schools elect to build them for special purposes, but the basic reality is that the exception of four previously announced new schools (Herkimer, Rome-Utica, Purchase, Old Westbury and Empire State College) our physical plant has reached the capacity to handle the enrollment we foresee through 1980,” Boyer said.
He made the remarks at a briefing and press conference where he unveiled SUNY’s 1972 Master Plan.
The plan, which under state law must be prepared every four years, looks 10 years into SUNY’s future.
