Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 1, 1997
ONEONTA — Moviegoers in Oneonta have been staying in the theater to watch the credits of the animated film “Anastasia” — hoping to see an Oneonta native’s name roll past.
Jonathan Dokuchitz can be heard in the theaters nationwide as the singing voice of “Dmitri,” the animated male lead in the new 20th Century Fox film.
Dokuchitz, a 1984 Oneonta High School graduate who also appeared in the Broadway musical “Tommy,” said providing the singing voice for the character was no easy task, but it was something he really enjoyed.
“The best part of this for me is probably hearing my voice come out of an animated mouth,” he said.
Dec. 1, 1972
A broad-based Citizens Advisory Committee, required by the federal government to make the city eligible for many aid programs, will hold its first meeting Monday night.
The 15-member board, appointed by Mayor James Lettis two months ago, has not met because city officials were waiting for a representative of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to come to Oneonta to outline the board’s duties.
City Clerk Edmund Shultis said yesterday he still has no response from HUD on a city request to send a representative to the December 4 meeting.
The meeting will be held anyway, Shultis said.
