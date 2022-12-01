Dec. 2, 1997
ONEONTA — Sanyo Sewing America makes high-quality, expensive raincoats and does it with the latest computerized technology.
While that impressed 10 Russian businesspeople touring the Oneonta plant Monday morning, they were perhaps even more impressed by something long missing in their country — workers who are treated well by management and take pride in what they do.
“I think employees here (in the United States) have much more privileges and care from their managers,” said Lubov Romonova, who works for a German-owned trailer manufacturer in Russia. “It was absolutely not a mentality during the socialist time.”
The Russian group was in Oneonta as part of a program between Binghamton and its sister city Borovichi in the Russian region of Novgorod. They spent the morning at Sanyo and the afternoon at Medical Coaches Inc., and members of the group said attention to a contented work force may be the most valuable lesson they can take back to companies in their homeland.
Dec. 2, 1972
Steve Pilinski, his lips stiffened by the cold and his eyes dampened by tears of joy, put it as simply as possible, “I just can’t believe it.”
Oneonta State had just put the finishing touches on another miracle story in Our Town by defeating Springfield College, 2-1, on Damaschke Field’s chewed and burnt pitch.
Pilinski and the Red Dragons have take the heavy load of pressure from newsmen, opposing coaches, and fans and turned it into a “Cinderella Success Story” that presently is two chapters away from a national soccer championship.
Oneonta State will leave Tuesday afternoon by airplane for Southern Illinois University for the national semifinals Thursday. The national championship game will be played Saturday.
