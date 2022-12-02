Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Dec. 3, 1997
ONEONTA — The Daily Star has a new address — www.thedailystar.com.
The newspaper’s website debuted officially on Monday, according to Bruce Endries, systems manager at The Daily Star. He built the website with his son, Josh Endries, a senior at Oneonta High School.
The website includes “The Newsroom,” which allows computer users to tap into The Daily Star’s local news stories, photos, community news and sports news. Other sections include classified advertisements, opinions including letters to the editor, editorials and columns, and a section called “Our Locale,” with links to area attractions and local services.
There is also information on people to contact at The Daily Star for news, advertising and circulation.
“The new Daily Star website being developed will give readers the chance to supplement their normal reading of the newspaper, and offer area businesses another way of reaching our readers,” according to Richard J. Anthony, president and publisher of The Daily Star.
Endries said the site will reflect the changeable nature of information on the World Wide Web. “It’s a little different kind of thing than a newspaper,” he said. “The Internet in general is a dynamic kind of thing, and I don’t expect the website to be static.”
Endries said plans are for the site to have display ads and links to advertisers’ own websites.
The site has obvious benefits to out-of-towners and former area residents who want to keep upon local goings-on. Endries said he has already received e-mail from a former Otsego County resident now in New Jersey who expressed appreciation for the site.
While Endries said the print version of The Daily Star will still offer more information than the computer version, the website does offer new features for local readers. He said it will include stories not just from the day’s newspaper but stories from the past week.
“We are keeping more than one day’s worth on here,” Endries said, “so you will be able to go back and look at a story.”
