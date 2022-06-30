Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 1, 1997
ONEONTA — The next time a state trooper walks by, it may not be to catch a criminal. It may be just to say “hi.”
At the beginning of June, state police at Oneonta initiated a community policing program to help break down barriers between the public and police, said Sgt. Patrick J. Garey, station commander.
“Public perception is that all we do is sit out on the highway and write tickets,” said Garey, who brought the program to the Oneonta station. “That’s not the only thing we do, although it is an essential part of it.”
While the specifics depend on manpower, and the number of emergency calls, the goal is to send one trooper per shift to a designated village or hamlet for one to three hours. Troopers will be chosen for the special assignment on a rotating basis.
50 years ago
July 1, 1972
SIDNEY — “Mama took the four of us there and we’d spend the day having a picnic and listening to the services,” reminisced Mrs. Jay Badeau, a life long resident of Sidney, recalling the Camp Ground at the turn of the century.
On Sun., July 2 the Old Camp Meeting Grounds, once located where Haynes Blvd. and Melrose Ave. are now, will be recreated on the Sidney Firemen’s Field, the site for the opening day of festivities for the Sidney Bicentennial Celebration.
The once tranquil twenty acres of woodland drew large crowds for what was known as Camp Meeting Days. A large boarding house and individual cottages housed those who wanted to spend a night or a week there for 75 cents a day. As early as 1895 some 1,000 vehicles were recorded at the Camp Grounds.
“Everybody would get dressed up and go to Camp Meeting,” said Mrs. Badeau. “It was like a big social event as well as a religious service.”
The Methodist Epworth League took over the Camp Grounds in 1925 and annually a school for young people was held on the grounds. In 1948 the grounds were sold to Mr. and Mrs. P.G. Buker of Riverside.
