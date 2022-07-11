Step Back in Time features news item from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
July 12, 1997
DAVENPORT — Gail and Joe White have begun a side business, completely unrelated to their work at local schools.
They sell caskets and urns directly to the public. They say it saves people a lot of money.
The Whites entered the atypical enterprise because Joe is a part-time pastor at South Kortright United Presbyterian Church as well as a guidance counselor at Middleburgh Central School. He has worked with severely ill people and with their families after a death. He says sometimes people struggle to pay for caskets and funerals.
When people comparison shop, they think, ‘Well, we’ll go (to funeral homes) for services, but we can save on costs by buying our own casket,’” he says. “Our biggest comment from the public is ‘Do I have the right to do this?’”
They do. The Federal Trade Commission has ruled that people have the right to choose the goods and services they want for funerals.
50 years ago
July 12, 1972
An important prelude to any development of a parking garage in the city’s Urban Renewal project area is getting underway.
Workers for the C.D. Perry & Sons Company of Troy have begun to stake out spots for test piles that will determine the suitability of the proposed Market Street site of the garage and provide information on the number of piles necessary to sustain the garage.
Five piles will be driven as part of the test, which will measure the load-bearing capacity of each pile.
The Common Council is waiting for the test information before making any firm decision on a structure.
The city is obligated to provide 1,100 new parking spaces under terms of the Urban Renewal plan, but it could elect to do it with surface rather than tiered parking.
