50 years ago
July 13, 1972
The Oneonta Flood Relief Fund will soon send some $30,000 to families that lost homes and belongings in the flood-ravaged areas of the Southern Tier and the Upper Susquehanna Valley of Pennsylvania.
The money will be divided three ways among the New York State and Pennsylvania State Councils of Churches and Salvation Army. Priorities set by the group are housing needs of the poor, the elderly and the handicapped.
The Rev. Raimund Tumbleston, who helped start the relief fund said, “Savings accounts have been tapped, pantry jars have been emptied and several other forms of sacrifices have been shared.”
He said the collecting isn’t over yet because “we are still counting and praying that we will exceed $30,000.” Donations will still be accepted at either Wilber National or the National Commercial Bank and Trust Company or any area church. Contributions may also be mailed to Richard T. Applebaugh, Oneonta Flood Relief Treasurer. Accounts at both banks will be kept open throughout July.
Rev. Tumbleston said local organizations, church groups, a foundation and collegians have contributed, along with “hundreds of folks in Oneonta and several of the surrounding communities.”
Students from St. Mary’s School constructed collection boxes for the area banks and several teenagers have kept a running account of the fund progress and information and pictures from the flooded areas on an outdoor bulletin board at Chestnut and Church Streets, Rev. Tumbleston said.
The Rev. Richard Frye, program coordinator, said, “We are deeply grateful to every individual and group that has shared in creating this fund. Your response has exceeded our fondest expectations for this ten-day period. On behalf of thousands of our neighbors whose homes are non-existent at this time or who have many weeks of rehabilitating work to be done thank you very, very much.”
The next phase of the flood relief drive will concentrate on volunteer work teams, specific material needs, and possible child-care for short periods of time.
So far, about 30 persons have gone into the flooded areas to help residents clean up and salvage what is possible from homes. About 15-20 Oneontans went into the Wilkes-Barre area July 1.
