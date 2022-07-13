Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
July 14, 1997
ONEONTA — With each day state legislators fail to pass a state budget, more New Yorkers lose faith in the budget process and the people working to piece it together.
“The total governmental system sucks,” said Olga Jelic, a receptionist in a medical office in Queens. “It just shows the disorganization of the state and what kind of representatives we have.”
On Sunday afternoon, passers-by on Main Street and in Neahwa Park expressed their displeasure with the state budget, late for the 13th year in a row.
Jelic, who said the budget stalemate will “absolutely” influence who she’ll vote for when legislators are up for re-election and said she’s hoping to see more funding for education and less for welfare programs.
50 years ago
July 14, 1972
Practice facilities were hard to come by for the Oneonta Indians football team but Oneonta High School principal Charles Belden gave them permission to use the auxiliary fields at the high school.
The Injuns have now been issued pads and they will use them Sunday when the defense will practice at 11 a.m. and the offense at 1 p.m.
Coach Bill Patton is optimistic in that he has some new talent out for this year’s club and some returnees he didn’t expect.
The “field” at the high school is not yet marked off plus the team didn’t have any shower facilities until this week when they were given permission to use the Neahwa Park skate house three nights a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.