Step Back in Time features news item from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
July 15, 1997
Paths on the information superhighway can lead cyberspace surfers to Oneonta — town and city — and other municipalities in the four-county area.
Computer users from across the nation and from foreign countries have tapped into the Internet to read pages describing the city of Oneonta. The Web site provides information about government as well as the community and its history and also has pictures of Main Street and other local views.
“I have everything and anything you’d want to know about Oneonta on our pages,” said James R. Koury, city clerk and Web page designer.
If the information isn’t there, electronic visitors can type in a request that Koury will see.
50 years ago
July 15, 1972
Oneonta’s sturdy-looking but interiorly decrepit old post office building at the corner of Main and South Main streets may be purchased by the city soon.
Mayor James Lettis and members of the Common Council will walk through the building Monday night to see if they want to purchase it.
The question may come up formally at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
The fate of the old post office has been up in the air since it was closed in the mid-1960s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.