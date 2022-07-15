Step Back in Time features news item from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 16, 1997
ALBANY — The Senate Tuesday unanimously confirmed former Oneonta city prosecutor Brian Burns as an Otsego County judge.
Burns, 34, will fill a seat that has been vacant since the death last August of Judge Robert P. Nydam. Burns will sign the oath of office sometime this week and take the bench Monday. A formal public swearing-in ceremony likely will be scheduled sometime next week.
For almost a year, Michael V. Coccoma served as the county’s judge and handled almost all of the county’s criminal surrogate and Family Court work.
“Brian is a man of integrity with great intelligence,” said state Sen. James Seward, R-Milford. “He’s very ambitious and hardworking. He’s earned the respect of the community at large and the law enforcement community.”
His appointment runs through the end of December. He is running for election to a full 10-year term this November and will be challenged by Democrat Jeanie Scarzafava, who has been nominated by the county Democratic committee.
Burns was at the Capitol Tuesday morning where he appeared briefly before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which unanimously recommended his confirmation to the full Senate.
Burns lives in Oneonta and graduated from Syracuse University and Suffolk University Law School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.