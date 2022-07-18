Step Back in Time features news item from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 19, 1997
ONEONTA — Defendants appearing in Oneonta city court will face off with the assistant city prosecutor now that the prosecuting attorney has resigned to become a judge in Cooperstown.
Kurt D. Schulle, assistant city prosecutor, said business handling traffic tickets and arrests will continue as usual, although the volume of cases has diminished because college students are away for the summer. Schulle said questions about length of his assignment and pay remain unanswered.
Mayor David W. Brenner couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.
Aldermen have been considering the need to fill the city prosecutor post and will discuss it at Tuesday’s Personnel Committee meeting, said Margery Merzig, 2nd Ward alderwoman and committee chair.
50 years ago
July 19, 1972
A court injunction shall be sought today by the Town of Oneonta in an attempt to shut down a soil mine operating on Morningside Road.
Town Enforcement Officer Norman Dommermuth issued a stop work order to the soil mine owner Harold Sweet Tuesday morning — but the trucks continued to roll throughout the day.
Town Supervisor Les Foster said that since the stop work order was ignored, he had instructed the Town Attorney James Konstanty to seek an injunction against the mining operation. Such an injunction would be issued by a County Judge.
Sweet’s alleged violation of the Town Ordinance regulating soil mines was discussed at a special meeting of the Town Board Monday night. Resources Development Committee Chairman Tim Eldred said that a violation of the Town law by Sweet could result in up to a $100 fine for each day a stop work order is ignored.
