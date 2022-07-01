25 years ago
July 2, 1997
COOPERSTOWN — Oneonta lawyer Brian Burns was nominated by Gov. George Pataki Monday to serve as an Otsego County judge through December, a move that comes nearly a year after the position opened up and four months before election time.
Burns’ nomination was formally sent Monday morning to the state Senate, according to an aide to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee will act on the nomination in the coming weeks, before placing it before the full Senate for confirmation.
“I expect to be called up to Albany sometime in the next few weeks before the Senate, hopefully to be confirmed,” Burns said.
Burns, 34, who is Oneonta city prosecutor and former acting county district attorney, has the county Republican nomination to run for the seat in the fall. A race is shaping up with him against Jeanie Scarzafava, who has been nominated by the county Democratic committee.
If confirmed, Burns would step into the judge’s seat that has been vacant since the August 1996 death of Judge Robert P. Nydam. Burns couldn’t say when he might take the bench.
Pataki’s nomination came only a few weeks after the Otsego County Republican Committee named Burns as the candidate for county judge this fall, a change from a similar decision the committee had made last year
