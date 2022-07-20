Step Back in Time features news item from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 21, 1997
LENOXVILLE, Pa. — Shane R. Marmet, a 1996 Oneonta High School graduate described as a popular and dedicated student athlete, was killed early Sunday in a one-car accident along a Pennsylvania highway.
The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County, just north of Scranton. Pennsylvania State Police at Gibson said Marmet lost control of his 1992 Toyota 4X4 pickup while northbound. The truck went off the road, overturned and hit a tree.
Marmet, 19, of Oneonta, was thrown from the truck and into the woods nearby, state police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Susquehanna County Coroner Anthony Conarton.
A former starting quarterback on OHS’s football team, Marmet was a mathematics major and football player at Bridgewater College in the mountains of northwestern Virginia. He hoped to be a math teacher.
50 years ago
July 21, 1972
Within the past few days, a good many television viewers has been perplexed by what they see when they turn to Oneonta cable channel 5.
Sometimes they see actual television programming — usually local programs from WHEN-TV (Channel 5) in Syracuse. But at other hours, they see a WGNR-FM time, temperature and weather sign with background music.
It’s all part of a major change at Oneonta Video that provides WGNR, a local FM radio station, several hours a day for its own use.
So far, viewers have only seen the WGNR sign without any time, temperature and weather statistics.
But that will change soon, according to radio station officials.
