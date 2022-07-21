25 years ago
July 22, 1997
ONEONTA — Tenure, staff development and technology were among the topics of discussion as Oneonta school superintendent finalist James C. Piscitelli faced a crowd armed with questions.
More than 50 people packed an art room at Riverside Elementary School Monday evening for an hourlong public forum that featured rapid-fire questioning from audience members.
Piscitelli, superintendent of the 1,400 student Portville Central School District in Cattaraugus County since 1990, met with the public after a day of interviews with administrators, teachers and students.
When asked to name a perceived strength and weakness of the Oneonta district, Piscitelli, 47, said the students are the district’s biggest asset, while strengthening the relationship between the schools and the community and selling the district to the community could be improved.
50 years ago
July 22, 1972
The Town Board has named five members of the newly created Committee for Environmental Control.
Mrs. Cynthia Squires, the chairman of the committee, was appointed for a one-year term.
Mrs. Squires had been charged with the responsibility of securing members for her committee and gave her selections to the Board at its meeting.
Seconding Mrs. Squires choices the Town Board approved Mrs. Betty Burr for a two-year term, Robert Rounds for a three-year term, Miss Helen Stanford for a four-year term, and John Truman, a five-year term.
