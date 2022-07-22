25 years ago
July 23, 1997
ONEONTA — Carl Delberta Jr. used a golden garden fork Tuesday afternoon, turning over grass and dirt near the sign of the Oneonta Boys Club, soon to be the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club.
His gesture symbolized a step toward making a dream come true. The organization hopes to double the River Street Boys Club with facilities for girls.
“It’s about time,” said Stevie Schulte, 12, of Oneonta. She and other girls have been working on funding activities.
“We’ve had a blast doing it,” said Brittany Mykytyn, 12, also of Oneonta. Girls, as well as boys, enjoy sports and athletic activities, said Brittany, who is “110 percent” behind the expansion.
Under an awning Tuesday, the two girls sat in the front row to hear officials speak about hopes for the expanded club and thank supporters.
The project, estimated at $2.7 million, has come in under budget, said Robert Harlem, a longtime club director, and all but about $500,000 has been raised. Some contributions were in pledges that will be paid over a number of years, he said.
“This is really an exciting event for all of us,” Harlem told a crowd of about 45 visitors, including some children. Harlem noted the women in the community have energized the board of directors and other supporters to get the project going.
“It was so ready to happen,” said Jeanie Scarzafava of Oneonta, who was asked to spearhead the project. “When I became involved, I couldn’t contain my excitement.” She and Harlem joined Delberta Jr. by digging into the earth with golden shovels.
