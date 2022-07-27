Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
July 28, 1997
ONEONTA — When Jason Raize hears the roar of the crowd on Broadway later this year, he’ll be able to roar right back.
He’s the Lion King.
The 1993 Oneonta High School graduate and alumnus of Orpheus Theatre in Oneonta will make his Broadway debut in Disney’s stage version of its hit animated film “The Lion King.” The musical, which starts with previews on Broadway on Oct. 10 and opens Nov. 13, will begin its pre-Broadway engagement Thursday at the Orpheus Theatre in Minneapolis.
Raize, who was known in Oneonta as Jason Rothenberg, learned on April Fools’ Day that he would be cast in the title role of Simba, the Lion King. He handled the big news with a maturity that belies his age, which will reach 22 this month.
“I did a lot of yelling, and then you try to take stock in your situation,” Raize said in a telephone conversation from Minneapolis. “In this business you see a lot of people making a lot of mistakes you don’t want to make.”
50 years ago
July 28, 1972
Everyone asked on Oneonta’s Main Street yesterday said they feel that before Democratic vice presidential candidate Thomas P. Eagleton accepted the nomination, he should have told presidential candidate George McGovern about his three hospitalizations for nervous exhaustion.
But only two of the dozen persons contacted yesterday during the Star’s sidewalk survey said they felt Eagleton should voluntarily step down from the vice presidency position now that the matter has been made public.
The informal survey was conducted before most people had learned of columnist Jack Anderson’s charge that Eagleton had been arrested for drunk and reckless driving.
Eagleton disclosed Tuesday he was hospitalized three times within the past 12 years. He was treated by a psychiatrist and given two shock treatments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.