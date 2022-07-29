25 years ago
July 30, 1997
WASHINGTON — South New Berlin dairy farmer Ken Dibbell sees life in simple terms. Local dairy farmers have a problem; members of Congress are paid to help fix it.
His congressman, Sherwood Boehlert, works in a different world, a place of varied agendas and political deal making. Dibbell, who came here two weeks ago to lobby on behalf of struggling dairy farmers, understands but says he can’t afford to sympathize.
His farm and his way of life are in jeopardy due to falling milk prices paid to local famers and he wants to help — now.
“They tell us to wait another six months,” he said. “Some of us may not have another six months.”
Dibbell and a dozen other farmers from New York and Pennsylvania joined up for an eight-hour bus trip to get here Tuesday to pitch lawmakers on ways to help them weather down economic times.
Currently, the market prices for the different classes of dairy products are blended together by region to form one price for local dairy farmers.
Such a change would be good for many New York farmers, since most of the milk they sell is for drinking.
Boehlert, R-New Hartford, is a leading advocate here for dairy farmers and has said he would support such an idea if he thought it would pass Congress. The problem, aide and dairy specialist Eric Webster told the farmers yesterday, is too much opposition from dairy interests in other parts of the country.
