25 years ago
July 5, 1997
SOUTH WORCESTER — Melanie Hillis and her 15-year-old son, Micah, heard the winds coming and made a beeline for the basement.
Then came the noise: Sheets of rain pelted the house. The wind whipped lawn chairs against the cellar window. Trees came crashing down.
Fifteen seconds later, it was over.
“The first thing my son and myself did right then,” Melanie Hillis said, “was we prayed.”
Their prayers, and those of a lot of other people living in the Otsego/Schoharie County line, were answered Thursday afternoon. No one was seriously hurt when a severe thunderstorm passed through the area, uprooting large maple and spruce trees, tearing roofs off of buildings and leaving dozens of homes without power.
50 years ago
July 5, 1972
Young and old alike are pitching in to help with the renovations necessary to turn the Puritan Building on Main Street into a community drop-in center.
Volunteers have been working feverishly to get the building in shape for the community center. But there’s still a lot more to do.
Training sessions are being held in the building Mondays and Wednesdays for the volunteers who will act as counselors. The sessions begin at 8 p.m. Rap groups will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
The drop-in center will be open weekends from now on, Earl Gardner, paid summer coordinator for the drop-in center said. Hours will be from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7 p.m. to midnight on Sundays.
