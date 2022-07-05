50 years ago
July 5, 1972
Mrs. Eloise Ellis became the first woman elected to the post of president of the Oneonta Board of Education last night.
The selection of Mrs. Ellis and all officers and appointments were passed unanimously by those present. Bill Bright and Harriet Van Woert were absent from the meeting.
Bright was elected first vice president and Mike Lisa was selected second vice-president. All nominations were made on recommendations by the nominating committee, headed by Dr. John Leahy.
Mrs. Ellis, a housewife, has two daughters, Kelly, 13 and Kim, 9. Last year, she served as chairman for the forum for education and extra-curricular activity fund committees. She was also the chairman of the public relations committee and a member of the finance committee.
She has been involved in developing a drug policy for the school system. She is active in the community drop-in center group. She is also chairman of the Oneonta Fresh Air Fund, which will bring 101 inner-city educationally deprived children to Oneonta for the summer.
Edward Onody, assistant superintendent of schools, was appointed clerk of the board and purchasing agent, with no additional salary.
Henning Martin was re-elected to the post of school district tax collector at an annual salary of $2,200. Deputy tax collector at no additional salary, is Mrs. Madolyn Palmer.
John Van Woert will again serve as school district treasurer at a salary of $2,680. However, since he retired from practice four years ago, the school district will have to sign a waiver allowing him to serve in that capacity.
