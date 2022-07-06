25 years ago
July 5, 1997
COOPERSTOWN — The day when Otsego County residents can let their fingers do the walking and dial 9-1-1 for help in emergencies is still out of reach.
Otsego County emergency officials setting up the 911 system say they hope to have the county’s thousands of addresses reorganized and recorded by the end of the year.
But the ability to pick up the phone and dial 911 likely won’t come until 1988, according to Otsego County Emergency Services Coordinator Lyle “Butch” Jones. Until then, residents needing help must dial the correct seven digit telephone numbers for fire, police and ambulance.
Jones is issuing a reminder that his crews and other volunteers are still out in the field gathering information about residences that eventually go into the 911 database. “It’s just an update to let people know we’re alive,” he said, “whether they want us to be or not.”
50 years ago
July 5, 1972
HARTWICK — The Kinney Memorial Library in Hartwick has been granted an absolute library charter by the State Department of Education in Albany.
William P. Boyle of Hinman Hollow, the President of the Library’s Board of Trustees, reported Tuesday that the absolute charter superseded the provisional charter previously in effect.
Established in 1961, following the gift by Arthur R. and Jay P. Kinney of the library building and premises to the Town of Hartwick, in trust, as a memorial to their parents, the Kinney Library was chartered provisionally for a period of five years, and, subsequently the charter was extended for an additional five-year term.
Under the guidance of the late Roy L. Butterfield, who from the beginning until his death in 1968 served as the President of the Board of Trustees, the Library became a firmly established institution in the community with an even increase in patronage and awareness of its usefulness on the part of he residents of the Town.
