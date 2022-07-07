Step Back in Time features news item from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
July 8, 1997
WALTON — A new tenant at the landmark site of Walton’s now defunct J.J. Newberry store is opening for business this morning.
The Country Emporium, featuring a variety of household goods, gourmet foods and gifts, will open its doors today at 10 a.m., said owner Mary Ellen Lester.
The new store fills a void left when the Newberry five-and-dime was shuttered this past spring after at least 70 years in business on Delaware Street.
Lester’s business offers shoppers items such as china, pottery, glass, stationery, specialty clothing, bedding, tapestries, baskets, pewter jewelry, teddy bears, stuffed bunnies, dried floral arrangements, gardening supplies, pictures, candles and gourmet coffee, cocoa, jams, jellies and cheeses.
50 years ago
July 8, 1972
SIDNEY — The history of Sidney will catch up with the modern day in “The Second 100 Years” pageant that will climax weeklong Bicentennial activities in Sidney. The pageant will be staged at 6 p.m. tonight (Sat., July 6) at Firemen’s Field.
Floats will be used throughout the pageant to represent the development of Sidney from 1872 to 1972. A short review of the first 100 years will show the first settlers — the Johnston Family. From there it will be on to the gay nineties and up through the dramatic years of the 1900s.
The Sidney Elementary School drama club will appear in a skit representative of the school days in the only early school still standing in Sidney, the castle-like structure built in 1891 and only discontinued in use in recent years.
For those who remember when nine trains entered Sidney depot every 45 minutes, this scene will bring back memories. Once this was a very social time and it was the custom for everyone to get their supper dishes out of the way so they could get to the train station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.