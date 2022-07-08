25 years ago
July 9, 1997
ONEONTA — Leo and Ina DeFelice have shared their lives not only in marriage but also in mission. Each is a major with the Salvation Army, an international Christian and charitable organization, and they were jointly named to the Oneonta corps.
“We’ve been doing assignments together since the day we got married,” said Ina DeFelice. She joined the Salvation Army 38 years ago, a year after he did.
She was from Ohio, he from Pennsylvania, and they started their married career with the Salvation Army corps in Canandaigua.
They have four grown children and five grandchildren. During the years of marriage, they have moved many times, including last week’s move from Poughkeepsie to Oneonta.
The DeFelices replace Kathleen and Robert Klenk, who went to lead the Salvation Army in Quincy, Mass.
The Salvation Army’s mission is to help people in need. It is operated in a military pattern. The DeFelices said of about 300 corps in the 11-state eastern area, some 90 percent of the commanders are married couples.
After decades of working together, the DeFelices have identified a division of responsibilities.
Ina DeFelice oversees programs, such as Sunday school and food assistance, and Leo DeFelice takes care of the budget, fund raising, and maintenance of facilities. She leads songs and readings of services, and he gives most of the sermons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.