Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 10, 1997
DELHI — A Delaware County grand jury on Monday indicted Meredith retiree Edward C. Fletcher on second-degree murder charges in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of his wife at the couple’s house trailer.
Ruth Fletcher, 52, bled to death after her husband allegedly blasted her in the shoulder with a 12-gauge shotgun on the evening of May 14, at the home on Spring Valley Road.
Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Edward Fletcher, 77, at home shortly after the incident.
He was sent to jail without bail.
The county grand jury Monday indicted Fletcher on charges of second-degree murder, a felony, and prohibitive use of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
50 years ago
June 10, 1972
A permanent injunction by a three judge federal court will cost St. Mary’s School nearly $5,000 in state aid payments.
The court ruled unconstitutional payments to parochial schools under the Mandated Services Act, placing a greater strain on the already financially pressed institutions.
While school closings have been predicted for some elementary schools in Albany, the situation will not require such drastic action in Oneonta, said the Rev. John Whalen, pastor of St. Mary’s Church.
It will be a hardship on the parish, said Father Whalen, but felt the parish was committed to the school and would support it despite the higher cost.
