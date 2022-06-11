Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 11, 1997
ONEONTA — Oneonta will stake its claim as “Soccer Town U.S.A.” this weekend by reopening the museum and hosting tournament games, downtown festivities and recognition of notable soccer players.
With a $25,000 contribution, the National Soccer Hall of Fame reached its goal to raise $150,000 to get back in business and renovate its museum in downtown Oneonta. The renewed museum on Ford Avenue will open at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The museum’s reopening is a turning point for the National Soccer Hall of Fame, which now can re-focus on planning and raising money for a multi-million dollar complex, said Director Will Lunn.
The Hall of Fame exceeded its $150,000 fund-raising goal, tanks most recently to a $25,000 gift from the Gronewalt Foundation headed by Louis B. Hager, owner of Northern Eagle Beverages of Oneonta.
“I can’t say enough to thank him,” Lunn said. “This was a very welcome surprise.”
The gift was good news for the Soccer Hall and the result is good news for the Oneonta area.
Six months ago, financial woes meant closing the Soccer Hall museum, the dismissal of its founder and reorganization of the board. It left questions about the future of the Soccer Hall, which has had an estimated economic impact of more than $2 million.
Local businesses and governments responded to the Soccer Hall’s plea for help.
