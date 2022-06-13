Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 14, 1997
WALTON — Walton vs. Honesdale. Delaware vs. Wayne. New York vs. Pennsylvania.
That’s what the competition for the new S.J. Bailey & Sons Inc. wood furniture plant boils down to, economic developers in those areas believe.
Community leaders and industrial development officials on both sides of the Delaware River submitted their incentive packages to Bailey executives this week. While no one would comment on specifics, both sides hinted that their sales pitches include a menu of tax breaks, low-interest loans, grants and other government programs and possibly free land and utility rate reductions.
Bailey officials have said they would like to combine their two unfinished wood furniture-making operations in Walton and Honesdale, Pa., into one new facility. Both of the existing plants are a half-century old. Both employ more than 100 workers.
50 years ago
June 14, 1972
Former Oneonta Yellowjacket hurler John Baranowski handcuffed the Central New York Senior All-Stars in the early going as the Macs beat the All-Stars 12-4 last night at Oneonta’s Damaschke Field.
The Macs, managed by Deane Winsor, erupted for four runs and batted around in the first inning to take an early lead and were never headed after that.
Greene’s Reid Markham started for the All-Stars and pitched the first three frames before he was relieved by Dennis Carl. Dave Martin, Dan Tracy, Kevin Schaffer and John Bertuzzi followed Markham to the mound.
The Macs built their lead to 6-0 after five innings before the All-Stars got on the scoreboard.
