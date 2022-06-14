50 years ago
June 15, 1972
DELHI — Town of Tompkins Supervisor Perry Shelton wants to save the old mill property in East Meredith for Delaware County. He is concerned that the property may be dismantled and shipped to an out-of-state buyer or be destroyed.
He went on record at the Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday citing its advantage to the county as a historical landmark and museum saying, “I think it is something which could be of great value to the county and the board has some responsibility toward keeping it in Delaware County.”
He added that the structures there are the original buildings and that Kenneth Kelso, who now owns the property, wants to dispose of it — preferably to local people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.