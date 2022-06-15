Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 16, 1997
ONEONTA — Scoring goals is what Mexico’s Fernando Arce does best.
Unfortunately, the United States found that out first-hand during Saturday’s National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction match at Hartwick College’s Elmore Field.
The talented 17-year-old striker scored the game’s only goal in the 81st minute as Mexico’s Under-16 National Team captured a 1-0 victory over the United States’ U-17 squad on a warm, yet breezy Saturday afternoon.
U.S. National Team coach Steve Sampson was on hand for the contest, which highlighted the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies on Sunday afternoon.
50 years ago
June 16, 1972
For the first time, this year two girls will be participating in Oneonta’s annual Soap Box Derby.
Two girls from Greene in Chenango County, Andrea Slacik and Debbie Van Slooten, are entered this year.
Ten of the 37 entrants are from Greene. Oneonta leads the way with 13 entries.
Family honors go to the Donald Webster family of West Oneonta. David, Dale and Daniel Webster are all entered in the race.
The race gets underway at 1 p.m. Saturday, on Ravine Parkway.
The contestants are racing for a $500 scholarship and a chance to compete in the Nationals at Akron, Ohio in August.
