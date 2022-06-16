Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 17, 1997
WALTON — Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton announced its affiliation with United Health Services of Binghamton Monday. The partnership has been approved by both organizations’ board of directors.
At a news conference at the hospital, DVH President and Chief Executive Officer David Polge discussed the move, along with DVH Board Chairwoman Cindy Gray and UHS President Mark O’Neil.
Polge said the 42-bed hospital has made great financial strides, recently completing its fourth straight year operating in the black after an 11-year deficit.
Despite this progress, officials felt that the time had arrived to form a partnership. Other affiliations have been considered in the past, with A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta, as well as UHS.
“We want to continue to grow and develop…in a position of strength,” Polge said. “Now we have to go into a planning phase. We’re in the process of developing community advisory groups” to gain input.
50 years ago
June 17, 1972
The State Department of Transportation (DOT), in an information session yesterday at Norwich, said the Delaware-St. Lawrence Expressway had been scrapped as the result of “a combination of inflation and reduced fiscal resources.”
The expressway or “Nu-Way” would have run north and south using one of seven proposed routes through the counties of Otsego, Chenango, Delaware, Oneida, St. Lawrence, Lewis, Herkimer and Madison and the eastern portions of Jefferson and Broome counties. One of the proposals, that nearest Oneonta, was also known as the Delaware-Otsego Expressway.
URS Systems Corporation of San Marino, Calif., who conducted the feasibility study, offered four alternative solutions to the problems the state had hoped to rectify with the construction of the road through the region.
Of the four suggestions, the corporation suggested a “direct stimulation strategy” including the improvement of present roads with joint state-county municipality planning and financing.
