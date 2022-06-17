Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 18, 1997
ONEONTA — State University College at Oneonta officials are discussing the possibility of incoming freshmen receiving laptop computers, as freshmen at neighboring Hartwick College do.
Initial stages of the “laptop initiative” were talked about at Tuesday afternoon’s College Council meeting on campus.
“With the right kind of financial support and interest on behalf of faculty and students and the right organization of the project, I’m reasonably optimistic it could be feasible,” said Leif Hartmark, vice president for finance and administration.
Last week, Hartmark attended a two-day conference at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., sponsored by Wake Forest and IBM, the company Wake Forest contracted with for its laptop program.
Presenters spoke positively about the programs but were quick to point out that such a major undertaking will have its glitches, Hartmarx said.
At least two public institutions, Sonoma State University in California and the University of Minnesota Technical College at Crookston, have laptop programs, as do many private colleges across the country, Hartmark said.
While dealing with state rules and regulations and funding constraints may make implementing such an initiative more challenging for public colleges, Hartmark said the complexity of start-up steps are the same.
Three factors come into play while researching the possibility, said college President Alan B. Donovan. The effects of cost, infrastructure and curriculum are being considered during the current fact-finding stage.
