Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 21, 1997
Delaware County medical providers and human service agencies are hoping to join forces next month by forming a countywide alliance. However, formation of the Delaware County Rural Healthcare Alliance depends upon funding from a state Health Department grant.
The state plans to award $6 million in grant money by the end of the month to groups proposing to create health care delivery systems in rural areas, according to Kristine Smith, Department of Health spokeswoman.
The proposal to create the Healthcare Alliance involves numerous organizations in the county, according to Jane Schlesser, director of public relations for Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown.
Participants would include LARC of Sidney, the Office for the Aging, Delaware Opportunities, The Hospital in Sidney, Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton, the Delaware County Mental Health Care Program, the O’Connor Division of Bassett Healthcare in Delhi, the Department of Social Services’ Managed Care Office and Margaretville Memorial Hospital.
50 years ago
June 21, 1997
Jim Seward, Otsego County’s 20-year-old entry in the 113th Assembly race, was a victim of a poor showing at the polls on his home soil as Herkimer County’s Harold C. Luther won the nomination by a margin of 1,275 votes.
Unofficially last night, Seward had collected a total of 4,164 votes with six districts of 54 still outstanding in Otsego County while Luther gathered a total of 5,439 votes.
“I want to thank all the Otsego County Republicans for the tremendous plurality,” said Seward last night after conceding the loss to Luther.
“Dal Niles and the county representatives were very helpful with the endorsement and I particularly want to thank the Friends for Jim Seward committee for their campaign work and finances.”
