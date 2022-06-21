Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
June 22, 1972
Complaining of “gross negligence” to the supervision of the Oneonta Police Department are boiling to the surface in a situation that could rock the department to its core.
Veteran police sergeant Leland Higgins has filed a general complaint with the city’s Public Safety Board, the three-member civilian panel that oversees the department.
In it, he claims the department’s supervision is “incompetent and involves gross negligence (and) dereliction of duty.”
The charges were supposed to have been discussed at a closed-door safety board session with Sgt. Higgins last night.
But Higgins met with the board only briefly, claiming he didn’t want to participate in the session “at this time.” He had requested the session.
Higgins told the board “there have been numerous threats against my life and other forms of intimidation have occurred since the date of my letters to Lt. (Gerald) Platt and the board.” (Platt takes over as acting chief of police later this week as Chief Joseph DeSalvatore leaves for 12 weeks of study at the prestigious FBI Academy in Washington.)
Sgt. Higgins also told the board he has information that it has initiated an investigation of him with an eye toward initiating formal action against him.
He described the alleged investigation as “action which had not been contemplated until after the submittal of my letters.”
