Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 24, 1997
Randall Terry, who gained national notoriety as head of a defiant anti-abortion group, said Monday he’s running for Congress in the 1998 election to free Americans from oppressive federal taxation.
Terry, 38, of Windsor, and founder of Operation Rescue, is vying for the 26th Congressional District seat now held by Maurice Hinchey, a Democrat from Saugerties.
The district includes the Delaware County towns of Deposit, Hancock and Tompkins, as well as Ulster County and parts of Tompkins, Sullivan, Dutchess, Broome, Tioga and Orange counties.
Terry said he would go to Washington to fight to abolish the federal income tax, make Social Security more personal, private and voluntary; ban property tax; and restore legal protection for unborn babies.
50 years ago
June 24, 1972
The 204th Engineering Battalion from Oneonta will be sent to Elmira today to assist in the gigantic rescue and mop-up operation in the wake of the flooding which has sent thousands fleeing from their homes.
The National Guard unit was placed on alert late Friday night but the order was rescinded with the arrival of Battalion Captain Michael Walters.
Walters was unable to give details about the order cancellation but an explanation was given by Captain Anthony Perillo of the 26th Brigade in Syracuse.
“Albany gave the order,” said Perillo, “and then cancelled it.” He said that in the confusion the order was probably issued by mistake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.