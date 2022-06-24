25 years ago
June 25, 1997
COOPERSTOWN — Local efforts to improve Otsego Lake have almost eliminated the chance that a controversial boat launch will be built in Glimmerglass State Park, state Sen. James Seward said Friday.
“Unofficially, the state launch is very remote and is no longer on the front burner,” Seward said. “It’s been replaced by these local initiatives. As they’ve come on line, unofficially, frankly, they have replaced the review of the state launch.”
Seward’s comments came on the heels of a state decision to resume the stocking of coldwater fish like trout and salmon in Otsego Lake, a program the Department of Environmental Conservation halted four years ago because it felt there was no longer public access to the lake.
The first fish to fall under the renewed stocking program — 5,000 lake trout — were released last Friday. Another 3,000 brown trout were released Monday. Landlocked salmon are expected next spring.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Martin E. Townsend, president of the Otsego County Sportfishing Association.
Seward, R-Milford, stopped short of saying Tuesday that the Glimmerglass launch has vanished in the wake of the local efforts.
“Nobody has said, ‘It’s dead,’ but we have to bring the whole process to conclusion,” Seward said. “It’s a very remote possibility. What I would like to see is the DEC bring their process to a conclusion and settle the issue once and for all.”
