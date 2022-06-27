Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 28, 1997
ONEONTA — As the graduates lined up in the school hallway, Jeffrey vom Saal trumpeted a solo — marking the beginning of the ending of his fellow graduates’ high school careers at the Oneonta High School Friday night.
Dressed in blue and gold, the 169 graduates shared hugs, handshakes and playful pats on one another’s backs before the ceremonies in the Charles Belden Auditorium. Graduates said they are ready for the future but will miss their high school classmates and friends.
“Academically, I think we’re ready to move on, but we’ll miss the people and the teachers,” said Ben Burrington, as he helped a fellow graduate adjust his cap and tassel. The remark was echoed through the various classrooms and hallways as students prepared to make the final walk.
Matt Poling said he’s looking forward to attending Paul Smith’s College in the Adirondacks this fall and is trying not to get caught up in the past. “I’m looking forward, not back, but I’m trying not to get too sentimental today.”
50 years ago
June 28, 1972
Charles A. Belden, principal at Oneonta High School, has been selected by the Oneonta Jaycees as Oneonta’s Outstanding Citizen for 1972.
In making the announcement, James R. Gundiach, Jaycee president, said Mr. Belden has quietly served the Oneonta Community and its young people for many years. “We felt that he should be recognized for his contributions to the community.”
“He has served through his work in the Oneonta school system for 38 years, first as teacher, then guidance counselor, and for the past 25 years as Principal of the High School.”
“His efforts have not ended there,” said Gundiach. “He has been a spiritual leader as well, acting as a Sunday school teacher and president of the Oneonta Family YMCA.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.