Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
June 28, 1972
The State University of New York Board of Trustees today approved the appointment of Dr. Carey W. Brush as Vice President of State University College at Oneonta effective Saturday, July 1, 1972.
Dr. Brush has been Acting Vice President of the College since July 30, 1970.
Dr. Brush was one of four candidates recommended to President Clifford Craven as well qualified for the Vice Presidency by a special faculty search committee in line with college policy calling for faculty consultation on administrative appointments.
From this list Dr. Craven recommended Dr. Brush to the State University as his selection for the Vice Presidency.
A native of Massachusetts, Dr. Brush is a veteran of World War II serving four years as a meteorologist in the Army Air Corps.
He has a B.S. Ed. Degree from Bridgewater State College, Massachusetts, and his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from Columbia University. Prior to coming to Oneonta he was chairman of the Social Science Department at Cortland High School and had taught at SUCO the spring semester in 1951 and for several summer sessions from 1951-57.
Dr. Brush joined the SUCO faculty in 1958 and from 1963-1970 was Director of Liberal Studies.
He is the author of “In Honor and Good Faith: A History of the State University College at Oneonta,” published in 1965, and has served on accreditation teams for the Middle States Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools and the National Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education.
