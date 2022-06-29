Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 30, 1997
Ignatius Tsao and his video camera will be there today as the sun sets on the British Empire and a new day rises over China-controlled Hong Kong.
Tsao, a native of China and a retired political science professor from the State University College at Oneonta, isn’t sure what to expect after the capitalistic British colony is handed over to communist China.
He’s optimistic that China will let Hong Kong remain the vibrant, successful place it became after British rule. Others fear China, with a long history of human rights violations, has no plans to leave Hong Kong alone. Some take a middle ground, figuring China won’t cause trouble for Hong Kong, but if it does, there’s not much anyone can do about it.
The handover has been in the making since China lost the Opium War to Great Britain in 1842. China ceded Hong Kong to Britain as a result of the war that was fought over a trade dispute between the two nations.
50 years ago
June 30, 1972
Mayor James Lettis yesterday vowed that any problems in the police department that need correction will get prompt action.
His comments came after conferring with the safety board for three hours yesterday morning in his office.
The mayor did not rule out the possibility of “some rotation” of police department personnel and assignments but was quick to emphasize that, so far, no charges have been made against specific individuals within the department.
Yesterday’s meeting was the outgrowth of a closed-door session the safety board had with Police Sergeant Leland (Lee) Higgins, 25, Tuesday night. At that time, Higgins outlined situations he feels warrants labeling the department’s supervision as “grossly negligent.”
