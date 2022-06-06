Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 7, 1997
WALTON — Three New Jersey men were seriously injured Friday when their single-engine airplane crashed and burned near the top of a mountain in Walton.
The mishap occurred just a day after a local pilot says the men were warned not to land their plane at a private airstrip nearby because the approach can be risky for pilots unfamiliar with the terrain.
Authorities said pilot Robert A. Winegarden, 54, of Bloomingdale, N.J. and passengers Dominick Juno, 59, and Charles Messinen, 51, both of Franklin Lakes, N.J., were lucky to be alive after the 1977 Piper Archer four-seat plane plunged into trees and smash-landed near the summit of Bear Spring Mountain in the town of Walton.
The accident happened about 3 p.m. Friday. Sgt. Lynn Bradley of the state police in Margaretville said the men were on their way from New Jersey to Walton to visit horses one of them boards in the area. Winegarden was preparing to land at a private airstrip along Route 10 near the village of Walton when he became confused about his location, regained sight of the airstrip, tried to circle back toward the landing area and veered too close to the mountain.
50 years ago
June 7, 1972
The Arn-How Chinese Restaurant is scheduled to be closed down by Urban Renewal on June 11, but owner Howard Gelbsman says he will be open for business on June 12.
Gelbsman feels other downtown businesses have been given extensions on their closings, and he should get one too.
“I’ll get out a few days before the bulldozers come,” said Gelbsman, unable to see why he should vacate the building if it is going to stand idle for the summer.
According to Urban Renewal director David Cooper, the building should be leveled either in late June or early July.
