50 years ago
June 8, 1972
Workers yesterday began pouring the foundation for the 19-story high rise for the elderly.
The structure, first project of the city’s Housing Authority, will be the tallest building between Binghamton and Albany when it is completed.
The building will be located on the site of the former Mitchell Street School in the Sixth Ward.
William McManus, executive director of the housing authority, said the turn-key developer has set no definite completion date on the project. But McManus expects the building to be done next February or March.
Developer of the $1.5 million high rise is Fox Lodge Corporation of Ronkonkoma, Long Island. Actual construction work is being done by Ryan & McCaffery Contractors of Utica.
McManus said it is possible the workers will begin pouring the building’s walls next week.
The building will contain 112 units.
