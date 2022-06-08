Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 9, 1997
ALBANY — State environmental officials have agreed to a deal requiring New York City to fund $500,000 of watershed projects to make amends for pollution violations at city-run wastewater treatment plants, including two in Delaware County.
The settlement relates to state environmental permit violations three years ago at treatment plants in Margaretville, Grand Gorge and Tannersville. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said Friday that the city has agreed to provide money to fund six projects to help protect water quality to the three communities and improve forest management, toxic cleanup training and environmental education throughout the watershed west of the Hudson River.
The deal is in addition to the wider-ranging, billion-dollar watershed pact announced last year.
“It’s an added bonus to us as the people in the watershed,” said Middletown Town Supervisor Alan Rosa, president of the Catskill Watershed Corporation.
50 years ago
June 9, 1972
ALBANY — Governor Rockefeller has signed legislation that apparently paves the way for phasing out state-supported elementary schools on State University campuses, including Bugbee School at Oneonta.
Enactment of the measure fueled speculation that the state would move within a year to close down the so-called campus schools or shift the burden for operating them to local school districts.
The state measure provides for special impact aid to school districts where enrollment increases because of the phasing out or closing of a campus school. Although the aid will vary from district to district, Education Department spokesmen estimated that it would average out to about $60 a year for each student absorbed by a local district.
This payment, according to Education Department spokesmen, will be in addition to regular state aid of about $516 per student in the school district and an incremental increase in growth aid, based on the size of the school district and the number of campus school students it absorbs.
