Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 11, 1997
ONEONTA — Adults scratched their heads late Monday night trying to figure out ways to reach a broad range of students for more ideas about their needs.
About 20 people, including parents and adults worried about youth and teenagers, met as the Oneonta Community Alliance for Youth at the Catholic Charities office on South Main Street. The group wants to build on existing youth services and programs and meet other needs in a downtown Oneonta location within walking distance of city neighborhoods.
As the adults weighed the pros and cons of meeting youth at the “Circle Park” bandstand on Main Street, at the Youth Bureau and at school, two students waiting outside the meeting room wondered aloud when adults would start listening and offered an apparently simple idea.
Lauren Greenblatt and Ian Austin, both OHS ninth-graders, said if teenagers knew about a meeting in the Oneonta High School auditorium, they would attend and offer some suggestions.
50 years ago
Nov. 11, 1972
The flooding of Webb Island during the recent heavy rains was due more to excessive runoff from Oneonta Creek than high water in the Susquehanna River, State Department of Transportation officials said yesterday.
A temporary dike which diverted the creek into the Millrace gave way under the unusually heavy rain inundating the middle of the island with water.However the Department of Transportation predicts such flooding will be eliminated by the summer of 1973.
DOT plans to redesign the junction of Oneonta Creek and the Millrace.
A concrete diversion structure, to be constructed at the site of the City’s pumping station, will channel Oneonta Creek into the Millrace and prevent the spill over that in the past has flooded the island.
