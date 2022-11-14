Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Nov. 15, 1997
COOPERSTOWN — Democrat Jeanie Scarzafava of Oneonta coasted to formal victory in the Otsego County judge’s race Friday, beating Republican challenger Brian Burns by 357 votes.
Though elections officials didn’t finish tallying absentee ballots until Friday, it was clear by Thursday that Scarzafava had won the election to become Otsego County’s first female county judge.
Friday’s results made it and other close races in the county official.
On Election Night, Scarzafava led Burns by 360 votes, 8,935 to 8,575, in their mutual quest for the judgeship.
With all 913 absentee ballots counted by 10:30 a.m. Friday, Scarzafava lost just three votes of that lead to Burns.
Nov. 15, 1972
The first Ryder truck rolled from the Miller Trailer Company plant, Tuesday, into the waiting arms of a 14 man inspection crew.
These inspectors, said Jim Marsh, chief engineer, are from Ryder and the various vendors.
They examine the truck and body, said Marsh and comment on the final product.
Miller Trailer has recently set up shop in the Lyncoach building in the West End and produces truck bodies for Ryder and other truck rental firms.
The first truck off the line was a “pilot model” primarily used to verify the design of the truck and the company’s ability to build it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.