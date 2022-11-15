Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Nov. 16, 1972
Preliminary plans released by the Beautification of Schools Task Fore call for a mini-park to be built on Watkins Avenue to hide the east side of the Junior High School.
The long-term plans (which could take 20 years or more to complete) were explained by Jay Hulbert, a member of the beautification task force after which the Oneonta School Board took action to demolish a house and garage at 10 Watkins Ave.
The Board awarded the demolition contract to Gorick Construction of Binghamton, the low bidder. The house and garage at 10 Watkins Ave. and the garage at 12 Watkins Ave. will be taken down at a cost of $11,500.
The mini-park, which would measure approximately 100 by 300 feet, will just about coincide with the South and North buildings of the Junior High School along Watkins Avenue. It would contain various types of plants, and would be used by the Junior High School’s science department for field trips.
A football field is planned for the far south end of the Junior High School block, along Fairview Street. However, the easterly end zone is in the middle of Watkins Avenue.
The far-future plans for the Junior High School location were made in 1961, and apparently have not been changed and so are being included in the beautification task force’s recommendations, which will be formally presented to the School Board next month.
The Academy Street side of the Junior High school should have more foliage and trees, Hulbert suggested.
He noted that as soon as the building at 10 Watkins Avenue is taken down, hedges should be planted along Watkins Avenue so motorists and neighbors will not have the view of the easterly side of the Junior High School, which he said “either needs a major facelift…or needs to be covered.”
