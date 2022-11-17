Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Nov. 18, 1997
Youth needs and their futures will take center stage Saturday when local delegates speak about resources and possible programs during a meeting at the State University College at Oneonta.
Last April, a 10-member delegation from the Oneonta area attended the Presidents’ Summit on America’s Future in Philadelphia. Members have been meeting and speaking to local organizations since the spring and now they are extending invitations to others interested in helping youth.
The organizational meeting will be in the Dragon’s Den at the Hunt Union on the SUCO campus and will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, said Francis R. Vivacqua II, president of the SUCO Student Association and a summit delegate.
Summit members will review goals and seek support in time, money, skills and resources to help and support local youth programs.
Nov. 18, 1972
Interstate 88 will expand the Oneonta trade area, the recently completed Town Highway Impact study says, but at the same time will make other urban areas more accessible to local shoppers.
The report, released at a joint Oneonta Town and Planning Board meeting, Thursday night, was prepared by Crandell Associates of Glens Falls and was in a large part funded with federal money.
In terms of urban and regional economics, the entire Town and City of Oneonta will have a new relationship to the Albany and Binghamton metropolitan areas.
According to the impact report, I-88 and the four local interchanges will further alter the travel habits of the population, allowing them to move around the Oneonta urban area.
