Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Nov. 22, 1997
DELHI — Judge Jesse Palmer’s house has watched the comings and goings on Main Street in Delhi for more than 140 years, but it took just 45 minutes to turn the building into a pile of splintered wood Friday.
The house was demolished barely two days after Delaware County supervisors voted to tear it down to make way for a new office building for public health nurses and a social services staffers.
A recently formed preservation group decried the “reckless speed” of the operation.
“The building’s fate was sealed without any notice to the village government or its citizens, and without expert advice sought. How could this happen,?” asked Caryl Razler of the Delhi Preservation and Economic Renewal Corp.
Nov. 22, 1972
Students at State University College in Oneonta are moving to “alert the general public” about their reaction to the tragedy last week at Southern University during which two black students were shot to death.
The local students, on the heels of a demonstration on the SUCO campus last Friday, have sent telegrams to President Nixon and to Governor Edwin Edwards of Louisiana protesting the episode.
And they have collected — and continue to collect — funds to forward to families of the fallen students or to agencies charged with aiding the families.
A demonstration and simultaneous fund drive developed spontaneously Friday on the Oneonta campus but the holiday break found most of the students had already left or were preparing to depart the campus.
