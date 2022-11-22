Editors Note: Step Back in Time did not appear on Nov. 23, in 1997 or 1972. That date fell on a Sunday in 1997 and Thanksgiving Day in 1972.
Nov. 24, 1972
Students at State University College in Oneonta are moving to “alert the general public” about their reaction to the tragedy last week at Southern University during which two black students were shot to death.
The local students, on the heels of a demonstration on the SUCO campus last Friday, have sent telegrams to President Nixon and to Governor Edwin Edwards of Louisiana protesting the episode.
And they have collected — and continue to collect — funds to forward to families of the fallen students or to agencies charged with aiding the families.
A demonstration and simultaneous fund drive developed spontaneously Friday on the Oneonta campus but the holiday break found most of the students had already left or were preparing to depart the campus.
Commented
