Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Nov. 25, 1997
DELHI — The Delaware County Board of Supervisors took a little heat Monday for authorizing the demolition of a Delhi house where a new office building will be constructed.
At a public hearing on the county’s proposed 1998 budget, Peter Huyler, president of the Delaware County Historical Association’s board of directors, asked supervisors to increase the group’s $7,860 allocation.
“We’ve got to preserve the memories of the county, which are being destroyed in the name of progress,” Huyler said. “We’ve seen too many examples of history being bulldozed and buried lately.”
It was an apparent reference to Friday’s destruction of a pre-1856 house at 99 Main St., Delhi, where a new building to house social services and public health nurses will be built.
Nov. 25, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees has created a four-member Advisory Tree Council designed to place more emphasis on the care and maintenance of some 1,500 trees which line the streets of the village.
Named to the new group at the November meeting of the board were William D. Clark, to represent the Board of Trustees; Mrs. Joe H. Cannon, of the Lake and Valley Garden Club; Street Commissioner Perry Hanor and Charles A. Bateman, owner of Mohican Florists.
The Advisory Tree Council will be assisted by the Agricultural Division of the Otsego County Extension Service and the Ornamental Horticulture Department of the College of Agriculture at Cornell University.
The group will spend the winter months setting up a care and maintenance program to be initiated in the spring.
