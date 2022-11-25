Nov. 26, 1997
SIDNEY — Linda Stoughton has never had a real job and didn’t know what she needed to do to get and keep one, until she enrolled in the Better Employment Skills and Training program of Sidney in early November.
Stoughton, with pen in hand this week, looked at the resume she drafted and smiled: she has a new outlook and ideas of how to get off public assistance.
“Now that I have to get out and meet the real world…In such a short time we’ve learned so much. Without this program we wouldn’t have been able to do it,” Stoughton said. “Being in with a group of people, besides my family, I used to always clam up and not say anything.”
BEST aims to help welfare recipients like Stoughton get jobs and get off welfare. Recent demand for welfare reform, combined with an improving economy, have been flushing people into the job market who know little about how to snag a job.
The Sidney program originated with Judith Atkins, former executive director of LARC of Sidney, after she saw a television documentary about an inner-city welfare-to-work program called STRIVE. Maggie Gilbert, assistant director of the Delaware County Office of Employment and Training in Sidney, said Atkins wanted a job-training program that is driven by the business community.
BEST did that by asking people from the business community what skills they want in prospective employees, Gilbert said. The prime quality they came up with: responsibility.
To teach that trait, BEST offers its client a mentor. If, for example, an employee has trouble making it to work on time because of child care or car problems, a mentor can explain how he or she overcame a similar problem. Mentors are also there to lend an ear or act as a cheerleader.
About 30 people from area businesses have signed up (they’re hoping for more) to be mentors and are paired up with people of similar interests or personalities for about a year.
