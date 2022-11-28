Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Nov. 29, 1997
Under new state law, an Industrial Development Agency can help arrange financing for not-for-profit organizations, and the Otsego County IDA is doing that by assisting the St. James Retirement Community Inc. in Oneonta.
At a meeting Thursday night, Dec. 4, the local IDA will give initial approval to the project, and final approval is expected later in December, said Peter Bakal, administrative director of the Otsego IDA. The meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday will be in the County Office Building, 242 Main St., Oneonta.
Bonds issued up to $5 million will cover the costs of buying the land, building the facility and paying fees of the project, Bakal said. The bonds will not be a debt of Otsego County or of the state.
St. James Retirement Community plans to build a complex with about 38 apartments and about five duplex units on about 9 acres at county Route 57 and Morningside Drive in the town of Oneonta. The housing complex is designed for residents over the age of 60 and about 88 occupants are expected.
Nov. 29, 1972
Corning Glass officials will probably make a decision around the first of the year on the fate of its Oneonta plant, Mayor James F. Lettis said yesterday.
Lettis and three business leaders went to Corning Monday to discuss the Oneonta operation.
The mayor said he encouraged Corning officials to consider bringing in another product if it decides to close down its present product line. That possibility, the mayor said, is under consideration.
Corning officials, he said, are making an economic feasibility study of the Oneonta situation. Until that is completed at the end of December, they are remaining noncommittal, Lettis said.
