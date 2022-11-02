Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 3, 1997
ONEONTA — The Oneonta Job Corps center is on the way up.
Now it’s up to Satellite Services Inc. to make sure it keeps climbing.
The Marquette, Mich.-based company took over operation of Oneonta Job Corps on Saturday after beating out a half-dozen other companies interested in running the center. SSI held a get-acquainted gathering Wednesday evening at the Holiday Inn in Oneonta and told local representatives that it will keep the 370-student center on its current path for the time being.
“We hope to blend in with Oneonta,” SSI president Robert Nardi said. “You are not going to se a lot of magnificent changes right away.”
Few are needed right now, Nardi said, as the Oneonta Job Corps center, recently ranked 20th nationally among the 110 federal Job Corps sites. He credited Cleve Lane ad Dale Getz, two officials with outgoing operator ITT Federal Services Corp., with helping to turn the center around.
50 years ago
Nov. 3, 1972
STAMFORD — Elvis Presley singing to screaming teeny-boppers! Dick Clark and the American Bandstand rating records and advertising pimple cream. Pony-tailed girls with mid-calf skirts and bobby socks mooning over that dreamy boy in the powder blue suit! Nostalgia, right? Certainly not today…
Wrong! It all happened at Stamford Central School on October 19th, 1972. Originally called “Fifties Day,” it was affectionally dubbed “Greaser Day” by the laughing student body.
To begin the day, Ms. Marianne Riordan, directed willing students and faculty in five skits commemorating the decade of the “greasers.” All skits were introduced by the very capable narrator, Mr. Dewey Walling. In his tight black pants, black jacket, white ankle socks and of course, slicked back hair, Dewey was the epitome of a “greaser.” The audience was treated to scenes from a malt shop, a drive-in movie, a pajama party, and one portraying the gangs of the “fifties.”
In the final skit some of the teachers joined in. James Fuller was Dick Clark of American Bandstand, and did a superb job. Ms. Riordan, Mr. Daniel Bellotti, Mrs. Kathy Robertson and Michael Stevens, in addition to the music, rated the records “Tutti Frutti” and “The Twist.” Mr. and Mrs. Donald Walling performed their version of the lindy hop. Then, amid screams and fainting girls, Elvis Leonard Adair Presley sang “Hound Dog.” There was mass hysteria!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.